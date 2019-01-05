Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $7.33 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.6% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 957,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after acquiring an additional 84,855 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $127.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $346.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 166,695 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $24,405,814.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 155,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,772,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock worth $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

