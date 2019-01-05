Tractor Supply (TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 20,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $1,968,993.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $1,915,409.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 66.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 58.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 23.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 160,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. 1,998,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $97.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

