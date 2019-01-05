Traders Buy Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) on weakness during trading on Friday. $25.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.00 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $51.03

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.1034 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $106,061,000. WEALTHFRONT Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 11,577,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,784 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19,265.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,411,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,627 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,977,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,383,000 after acquiring an additional 659,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,575.3% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter.

