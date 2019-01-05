Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Pure Storage (PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,622 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,438% compared to the average volume of 190 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.02.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 87.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 80,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 33.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 173,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 156.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 436.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.68. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.37 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

