Traders Sell Monster Beverage (MNST) on Strength (MNST)

Traders sold shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) on strength during trading on Friday. $16.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $64.88 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Monster Beverage had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Monster Beverage traded up $1.79 for the day and closed at $49.79

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.27.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $490,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,332.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 14,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $787,735.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/traders-sell-monster-beverage-mnst-on-strength-mnst.html.

About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.