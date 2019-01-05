Traders Sell Red Hat (RHT) on Strength (RHT)

Traders sold shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $66.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $128.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.58 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Red Hat had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Red Hat traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $173.99

RHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Hat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Red Hat to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Red Hat from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global lowered Red Hat to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Red Hat by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Red Hat by 396.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,990 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 187,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Hat by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,703,926 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,548,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Red Hat by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,809 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $109,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Red Hat by 15.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,528 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Company Profile (NYSE:RHT)

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

