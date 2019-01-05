Traders Sell Shares of Oracle (ORCL) on Strength (ORCL)

Investors sold shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) on strength during trading on Friday. $98.44 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $194.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $96.45 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Oracle had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Oracle traded up $1.93 for the day and closed at $46.71

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.05.

The stock has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $187,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,936,336. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,566,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $157,133,000 after purchasing an additional 254,755 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 690,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 215,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,826,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $344,833,000 after purchasing an additional 266,707 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

