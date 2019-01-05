Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake Decreased by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,109 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Transocean were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Mobius Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 1.68. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. Transocean’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Transocean from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. DNB Markets raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard E. Davis sold 10,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $74,969.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,212 shares in the company, valued at $401,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,072 shares of company stock worth $878,420 over the last three months. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

