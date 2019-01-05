Tribune (TRCO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,897 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tribune were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Tribune by 4.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 18.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 170.1% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Tribune alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRCO opened at $45.35 on Friday. Tribune has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tribune will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. FinnCap began coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Tribune in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tribune in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/tribune-trco-shares-sold-by-wells-fargo-company-mn.html.

Tribune Profile

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune (NYSE:TRCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.