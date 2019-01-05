Tricida Inc (TCDA) Insider Claire Lockey Sells 684 Shares

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Claire Lockey sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $16,135.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Claire Lockey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Claire Lockey sold 10,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $250,600.00.

TCDA stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 77,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,067. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tricida Inc has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $40.10.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Research analysts expect that Tricida Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TCDA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tricida in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter worth about $47,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter worth about $299,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the third quarter worth about $452,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter worth about $9,498,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter worth about $14,950,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

