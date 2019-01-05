Trivago NV – (TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trivago during the third quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trivago by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trivago by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,970,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,800. Trivago has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.50, a PEG ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.60 million. Trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

