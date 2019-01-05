TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cross Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd.

In other TTM Technologies news, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $57,780.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,128.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $59,917.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,656 shares in the company, valued at $936,754.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,280,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,198,000 after purchasing an additional 760,892 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 578.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 715,833 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,215,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,329,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,955,000.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 834,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.21. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $19.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the Printed Circuit Board and Electro-Mechanical Solutions segments. It offers products such as backplanes, system integration, chassis assemblies, integrated circuit substrates and chips, and engineering services.

