U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.17 per share, with a total value of $50,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $351,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $637,949. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $291,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded up $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 73,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,900. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

