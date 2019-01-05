UBS Group Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $78.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie set a $87.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $92.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Nike has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares in the company, valued at $124,361,745.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 352.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,839,908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $325,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Nike by 2,572.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,791,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,676 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Nike by 42.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,309,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $449,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,009 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nike by 963.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,498,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $126,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,419 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Nike by 9.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,095,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,363,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

