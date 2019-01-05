UBS Group Analysts Give Takeaway.com (TKWY) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Takeaway.com has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.24 ($68.88).

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.