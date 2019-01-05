Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $328.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $255.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $191.70 and a 1-year high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

