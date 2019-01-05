Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.30 Million

Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce $13.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.58 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $2.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 451.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $48.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.81 million to $51.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.20 million, with estimates ranging from $77.07 million to $141.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 508.70%. The business had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RARE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $78.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

RARE stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.00. 1,555,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,600. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $334,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,198.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,550 shares of company stock worth $2,049,340 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 992,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.