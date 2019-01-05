Unit Co. (UNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.17.
A number of analysts recently commented on UNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on Unit in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unit by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 60,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Unit stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Unit has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.95 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Unit (NYSE:UNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Unit had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $220.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Unit will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Unit
Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified energy company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.
