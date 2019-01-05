United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United Continental were worth $64,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Continental by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in United Continental by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in United Continental by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on United Continental from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $82.68 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,777,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 152,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,136,086.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

