United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital set a $50.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.91. 2,526,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $538.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean Griffin acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $231,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,346.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

