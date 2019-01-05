United Therapeutics (UTHR) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush set a $253.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $100.06 and a 52-week high of $151.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $192,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

