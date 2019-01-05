Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 732,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $93,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 10,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $118.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.62 and a twelve month high of $139.63.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

