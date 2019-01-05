Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Cap Achieves $859,523.00

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0860 or 0.00002223 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 6% against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $859,523.00 and approximately $464,511.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $510.67 or 0.13235278 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028286 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, IDAX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX, Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

