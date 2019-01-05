Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM) Insider John Rennocks Acquires 2,964 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) insider John Rennocks bought 2,964 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £6,105.84 ($7,978.36).

Shares of UEM stock opened at GBX 208.40 ($2.72) on Friday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 194.88 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 234.60 ($3.07).

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/utilico-emerging-markets-trust-plc-uem-insider-john-rennocks-acquires-2964-shares.html.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.