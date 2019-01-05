Vale (VALE) & Searchlight Minerals (SRCH) Financial Analysis

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Searchlight Minerals (OTCMKTS:SRCH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vale and Searchlight Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 1 5 7 0 2.46 Searchlight Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $15.35, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Vale’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vale is more favorable than Searchlight Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and Searchlight Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $33.97 billion 2.15 $5.51 billion $1.35 10.39 Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Vale has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Minerals has a beta of -1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Searchlight Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 10.70% 17.87% 8.52% Searchlight Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Vale pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Searchlight Minerals does not pay a dividend. Vale pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vale beats Searchlight Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provision of related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel, as well as its by-products, such as ferro-nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, copper, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona. It also rents land to Clarkdale Arizona Central Railroad. The company was formerly known as Phage Genomics, Inc and changed its name to Searchlight Minerals Corp. in June 2005. Searchlight Minerals Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

