ValuEngine Downgrades Albireo Pharma (ALBO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALBO. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of ALBO opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $293.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,155.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 127,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 55.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,369,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

See Also: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.