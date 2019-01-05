ValuEngine Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 319,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,801. The company has a market cap of $247.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.72. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 42.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It offers GIAPREZA, an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

