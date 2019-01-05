ValuEngine Downgrades McKesson (MCK) to Strong Sell

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

MCK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $114.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 506.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.