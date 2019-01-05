ValuEngine Downgrades Top Image Systems (TISA) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

TISA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Top Image Systems in a report on Friday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Top Image Systems in a report on Friday, October 26th.

NASDAQ TISA opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.78. Top Image Systems has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Top Image Systems (NASDAQ:TISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter. Top Image Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Top Image Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Top Image Systems Company Profile

Top Image Systems Ltd. develops and markets automated data capture solutions for managing and validating content gathered from customers, trading partners, and employees worldwide. Its solutions deliver digital content to the applications that drive an enterprise by using technologies, such as wireless communications, servers, form processing, and information recognition systems.

