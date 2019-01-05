ValuEngine Lowers Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Buy

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price objective on Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.25.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 6,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $338,099.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 15,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $759,312.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,338,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,806 shares of company stock worth $1,859,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 44.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

