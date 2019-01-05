ValuEngine Lowers Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETTX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($20.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($19.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $757,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $12,840,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing ETX2514SUL, a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, an oral antibiotic monotherapy that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and various antibiotics for gram-negative infections.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.