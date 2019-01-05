ValuEngine Lowers First US Bancshares (FUSB) to Sell

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First US Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

First US Bancshares stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.79. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%.

In other First US Bancshares news, Director David Peter Hale bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $71,630. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First US Bancshares stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC owned 0.76% of First US Bancshares worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Alabama. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

