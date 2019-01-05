ValuEngine Lowers Research Frontiers (REFR) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Research Frontiers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ:REFR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of -0.04. Research Frontiers has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 81.44% and a negative net margin of 194.70%.

In other Research Frontiers news, Director Gregory George Grimes sold 18,000 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,657 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light in the United States. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, lamination services, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

