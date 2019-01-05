ValuEngine Lowers ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.01.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

