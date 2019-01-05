Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 89,009 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.32% of Lincoln Electric worth $560,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 136.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 110,139 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 98,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Lincoln Electric and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Gabelli raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $101.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.60%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

