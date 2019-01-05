Vanguard Group Inc Has $242.15 Million Position in International Bancshares Corp (IBOC)

Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,381,184 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 8.13% of International Bancshares worth $242,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,662,000 after acquiring an additional 246,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,152,000 after buying an additional 119,663 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Bancshares by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,018,000 after buying an additional 77,231 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,992,000 after buying an additional 71,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 9.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,372,000 after buying an additional 55,192 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. International Bancshares Corp has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/vanguard-group-inc-has-242-15-million-position-in-international-bancshares-corp-iboc.html.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.