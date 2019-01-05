Vanguard Group Inc. Has $572.79 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.87% of IPG Photonics worth $572,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 205.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 229.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.
In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IPGP stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $264.11.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
IPG Photonics Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
