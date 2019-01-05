Vanguard Group Inc. Has $572.79 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.87% of IPG Photonics worth $572,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 205.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 229.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $548,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Vanguard Group Inc. Has $572.79 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/vanguard-group-inc-has-572-79-million-position-in-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.