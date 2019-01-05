Vanguard Group Inc Increases Position in Tech Data Corp (TECD)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 9.31% of Tech Data worth $248,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tech Data by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Tech Data by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tech Data by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Tech Data by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tech Data by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Tech Data from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

In other news, VP John A. Tonnison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $246,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $83.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

