Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.75% of Cousins Properties worth $551,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $1,525,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 828,865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 78.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,376,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,064 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 18.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 544,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of CUZ opened at $7.87 on Friday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

