Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $51,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $137,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,477.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,193 shares of company stock valued at $13,786,357 in the last ninety days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.60. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $109.05.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.04 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 23.61%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

