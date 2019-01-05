Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $246,071.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $13.80 million and $246,071.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00007479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Coinroom and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.04082268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.04218753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00917796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.01304271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00134934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.01532730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00337742 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 47,606,875 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, YoBit, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex, CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.