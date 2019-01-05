Vertex Energy (VTNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

VTNR opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.41. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Vertex Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 823,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 257,533 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 257,533 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 131.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 104,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 235.2% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 528,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 370,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in 15 states, primarily in the Gulf Coast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.