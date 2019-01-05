Vice Industry Token (VIT) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Vice Industry Token has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vice Industry Token has a market capitalization of $636,307.00 and $180.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vice Industry Token token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, IDAX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vice Industry Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.02291769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00158369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00204836 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026344 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026332 BTC.

Vice Industry Token Profile

Vice Industry Token was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,786,280 tokens. Vice Industry Token’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken. Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vice Industry Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vice Industry Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vice Industry Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vice Industry Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.