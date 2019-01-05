Victrex (VCT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VCT. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Victrex to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,520 ($32.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,669.50 ($34.88).

LON VCT traded up GBX 112 ($1.46) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,284 ($29.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,177. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 128.82 ($1.68) per share. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 5.46%.

In other Victrex news, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,228 ($29.11), for a total transaction of £40,259.96 ($52,606.77). Also, insider Richard Armitage purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, with a total value of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,536.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

