Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s share price was down 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 3,535,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,448,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 3.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

