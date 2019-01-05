Visa Inc (V) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.65. 11,064,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,760,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Visa has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

