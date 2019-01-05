Visa Inc (V) Holdings Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $757,597,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $471,495,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,540 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $268,605,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 11,300.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,842,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $244,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $2,009,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Visa stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $151.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

