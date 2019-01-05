VMware, Inc. (VMW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on VMware from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on VMware from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura set a $128.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.81.

VMW traded up $8.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,334. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $169.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $26.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st.

In other VMware news, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 12,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.73, for a total value of $1,774,346.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 218,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,334,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,197,367. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,417 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,380 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,628 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

