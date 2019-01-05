Vocera Communications (VCRA) versus Risk (George) Industries (RSKIA) Critical Review

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Risk (George) Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Vocera Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vocera Communications and Risk (George) Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 0 1 7 0 2.88 Risk (George) Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vocera Communications presently has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than Risk (George) Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Vocera Communications and Risk (George) Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -3.36% -0.71% -0.36% Risk (George) Industries 19.65% 7.15% 6.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vocera Communications and Risk (George) Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $162.55 million 7.38 -$14.21 million ($0.30) -132.47 Risk (George) Industries $11.93 million 3.47 $2.54 million N/A N/A

Risk (George) Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications.

Dividends

Risk (George) Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Vocera Communications does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Risk (George) Industries has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Risk (George) Industries beats Vocera Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2017, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,500 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Risk (George) Industries Company Profile

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches. The company's products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. George Risk Industries, Inc. sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards of proprietary design worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Kimball, Nebraska.

