Volt Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (ACDC)

Volt (CURRENCY:ACDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Volt has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $778,562.00 worth of Volt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Volt token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinBene. In the last week, Volt has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.02285671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00158116 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00203391 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026371 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026396 BTC.

About Volt

Volt’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Volt is volttech.io. Volt’s official Twitter account is @Volt_Technology. Volt’s official message board is medium.com/volt-technology.

Buying and Selling Volt

Volt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Volt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Volt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

